Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Served Family Tennessee Hot Chicken During Secret Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth served hot chicken at their secret Tennessee wedding over the holiday weekend, Radar Online reports.

An employee from Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish in Franklin, Tennessee, confirmed to the news outlet that they made a “special delivery” to Cyrus and Hemsworth’s $8.2 million mansion on Sunday.

Hot chicken, a Tennessee specialty, is fried chicken that comes in various levels of spiciness. The food is gaining in popularity and even available in other parts of the country now.

Rumors of a secret wedding first started circulating on Monday after a photo of the two, featuring Cyrus dressed in a wedding gown and Hemsworth dressed in a black suit, was posted online. The two appeared to be cutting into their wedding cake with “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons behind them.

Cyrus’ younger sister, singer Noah Cyrus, fueled rumors when she was seen sobbing on her Instagram Story. Photos of Hemsworth, along with his brothers Chris and Luke, doing shotski shots, also surfaced online.

Cyrus then confirmed the wedding, sharing multiple photos to Instagram of the small gathering. In the photos, she and Hemsworth embraced and kissed in their wedding wear.

“10 years later ….” Cyrus captioned one of the posts, a reference to when she and Hemsworth first met on the set of their movie The Last Song. The movie was released in 2010 and filmed in 2009, although it’s not known the exact time the pair first met.

In the photos that made their way online, taken by the couple’s friend Conrad Jack Carr, Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, and sisters Brandi and Noah, could be seen in attendance. Later, Noah shared a photo of herself with Carr that featured the “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons.

Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed their relationship in March 2010, announcing their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 and have been going strong since, with Cyrus wearing her engagement ring after their reconciliation. She will likely now be sporting a wedding band as well now.

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer gushed over Hemsworth, calling him her “survival partner” while describing how he saved their animals during the recent California wildfires.

“So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” she said with eponymous host Stern interjecting, “This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?”

“Yeah, kind of-ish,” Cyrus replied. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks [the label survival partner is] not romantic, but I learned that it is. That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible.”