Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Planning to Start a Family After Leaving Malibu

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are reportedly planning to start a family after they moved out of Malibu and relocated to Nashville.

Tabloid OK! Magazine reports the two are in “full-on nesting mode” and “ready” to expand their family.

“Miley’s not pregnant yet, as far as I know, but it’s pretty clear she and Liam are getting ready for the next step,” a source told the magazine, via the Daily Mail. “Miley says they’ve never been more deeply in love than they are right now.”

The famous couple now think they are “at a place in their lives where they’d actually be ready if she got pregnant.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus met while filming The Last Song and got engaged in 2012. They called things off a year later, but reunited in 2016 and have been together ever since and even got engaged again. The couple were hit with break-up rumors in July, but they laughed those off. In August, a source told TMZ they are just not in a rush to get married.

“They’re both super chill and grounded. They’re perfect for each other,” an insider told the site.

Cyrus herself told The Sun on Sunday last year she had no interest in getting married young.

“I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said in September 2017.

“Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” she continued. “I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. ‘I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

Just last week, Cyrus was pictured with a baby, but it was not hers. A fan posted a photo of Cyrus holding her baby. “Lennon LOVES strangers !! miley is the sweetest,” the fan caption the photo, taken in Nashville.

The couple has also been scaring each other with pranks in recent weeks. In August, Hemsworth shared a video of Cyrus getting scared by a scream. “Please excuse Miley’s foul language. Got her good on this one. Almost felt bad…almost,” Hemsworth wrote.

“That was a harsh one,” Hemsworth admitted in the clip.

In an Aug. 28 clip, Hemsworth scared Cyrus while driving as he wore a mask. He swerved the car, prompting Cyrus to yell, “My f– neck!”

“Gets her every time,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images