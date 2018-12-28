Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Intended to Marry in Malibu Home Destroyed in California Wildfire

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth initially planned to wed in their Malibu home that was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire just last month.

According to a source close to the “Malibu” singer, the newlyweds had been prepping to say “I do” at their beloved ocean-side home, but were forced to move their wedding to Cyrus’ home in Franklin, Tennessee, where a marriage license was issued, after the home was destroyed by the devastating fire that swept through Malibu in November.

“They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn’t make the fire, they have been living at Miley’s Tennessee house,” the source told PEOPLE.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had first met on the set of The Last Song in 2012 and soon began dating, though they broke off their engagement in 2013. After reconciling two years ago and becoming engaged again in 2016, the couple spent much of their time in Malibu, where they shared a home together.

“Malibu was their sanctuary and is very special to them,” another insider said. “They fell in love again there and were both devastated to lose their home.”

The couple announced on Nov. 11 that their home had been destroyed by the Woolsey Fire.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” Cyrus announced at the time, later revealing that she had also lost her notebook of original lyrics, including the lyrics to “Malibu,” in the fire.

Despite the rough couple of weeks, Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot over the weekend in a secret ceremony attended by family. News of the ceremony broke after photos leaked showing Cyrus in what appeared to be a wedding dress and Hemsworth in a suit, the couple standing by a wedding cake. Cyrus and Hemsworth later confirmed their nuptials.

The couple is even reportedly looking to remain in Malibu.

“Miley and Liam are both strong people and focused on helping others less fortunate than they are. Miley knows she will have a new Malibu home eventually and feels very grateful about that,” a source claimed. “Now she and Liam will look for a Malibu house as newlyweds. They can’t wait to live there again.”