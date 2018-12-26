Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage to Liam Hemsworth With Intimate Wedding Photos

Miley Cyrus has seemingly confirmed her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, posting a photo of herself in a white silk gown hugging the actor on Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The shot finds the couple embracing in front of a fireplace adorned with flowers, and while it was filtered in black-and-white, it’s clear Cyrus’ dress was of the bridal variety.

The singer didn’t offer a caption, letting the image speak for itself.

She followed that with another black-and-white image, this time a selfie of the pair kissing in their wedding finery, again with no caption.

In a third photo, the pair embraces again, with Cyrus adding a caption this time.

“10 years later ….. ” she wrote, referencing the fact that she and Hemsworth first met on the set of their movie The Last Song. The movie was released in 2010 and was filmed in 2009, though it’s not known the exact time the pair first saw each other.

The posts appear to confirm rumors of a wedding that began circulating after a family friend posted screenshots on their Instagram Story of what looked to be a wedding celebration at the couple’s home in Tennessee over the weekend.

The snaps, seen here, were taken by the couple’s friend Conrad Jack Carr and show Hemsworth and his brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, doing a “shotski,” with that photo displaying pink “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons in the background.

Carr also shared a photo of Cyrus and Liam standing together, Cyrus’ white dress visible as they gazed at something off-camera while standing behind a table bedecked with cupcakes and a cake that the couple appeared to be preparing to cut.

Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, and her sisters, Brandi Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, were also in attendance, with Noah sharing a photo of herself with Carr that featured the “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons.

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating after meeting on the set of The Last Song, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 and have been going strong since, with Cyrus returning to wearing her engagement ring after their reconciliation, though she’ll likely now be sporting a wedding band as well.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer recently gushed over Hemsworth during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, calling the actor her “survival partner” when describing how he saved the couple’s animals during the recent California wildfires.

“So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” she said with Stern interjecting, “This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?”

“Yeah, kind of-ish,” Cyrus replied. “My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer