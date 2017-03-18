Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Spotted in Public Together Amid Wedding Rumors

New candid of Miley from when she was out hiking with Liam in LA from yesterday!❤😻 #liamhemsworth #mileycyrus #miam A post shared by You. Me. We.💓 (@spaceboottzz) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might still not married, but they were finally seen in public for the first time since news broke of their alleged secret wedding.

On Thursday, the engaged couple was seen hiking in Los Angeles, IBT reports. The singer went makeup free and wore a white long sleeve shirt with black leggings. The Hunger Games actor also dressed causal with a black tank top, shorts and wore his baseball cap backwards with sunglasses.

The couple’s fans have encouraged the pair to update their social media pages amid the wedding rumors. Hemsworth hasn’t posted on Instagram in over three weeks and Cyrus in over two weeks.

MORE: Billy Ray Cyrus’ Photo of Miley Cyrus in White Dress Sparks Secret Wedding Rumors

This isn’t unusual for Hemsworth because he tends to update his social media on a weekly basis, but Cyrus’ fans miss her consistent and daily posts.

“Just please post something,” one fan wrote. “I miss the times when you used to post 10 times a day,” another commented.

“Miley, come back and tell us the truth please,” one user wrote.

The marriage rumors started when Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray, shared a photo of his daughter in white dress. Cyrus’ manager later denied the rumors of the couple’s secret wedding, as well as Billy Ray and Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus.

New candid of Liam from when he was out hiking with Miley in LA from yesterday!❤😻 #liamhemsworth #mileycyrus #miam A post shared by You. Me. We.💓 (@spaceboottzz) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

