Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands on Beach Date in Malibu

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth haven’t been shy about showing their love for each other since rekindling their romance last year, and the adorable pair kept it coming last week when they visited a beach in Malibu, Us Weekly shares.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were hand in hand as they strolled along the sand, with the singer sporting an orange bikini top and denim shorts while her fiancé opted for a black wetsuit rolled down to the waist.

After meeting in 2010 on the set of The Last Song, Cyrus and Hemsworth dated for several years before breaking off their engagement in 2013.

“At that time, we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time — we both needed that,” Hemsworth told GQ Australia in 2016 of the split. “I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it. I make my decisions about what’s going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do — and I don’t worry too much outside of that.”

The two got back together in early 2016 and have been increasingly present on social media, with Cyrus sharing several sweet snaps with her man over the holidays.

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!” Cyrus wrote on Instagram when Hemsworth turned 27 in January. “You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

