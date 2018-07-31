Mila Kunis Defends Ashton Kutcher’s Marriage to Demi Moore

Mila Kunis opened up about her relationship with husband Ashton Kutcher, who was previously married to actress Demi Moore for seven years before dating Kunis. Despite the age difference between Kutcher and Moore (Kutcher was 27 and Moore was 42 when they tied the knot in 2005), Kunis defended Kutcher’s first marriage.

The Spy Who Dumped Me star sat down with Marc Maron on the recent episode of his WTF podcast, telling him how she and Kutcher first got together romantically years after starring together on That ’70s Show.

“Yeah I married a divorcée,” Kunis said, calling Kutcher and Moore’s marriage a “normal, real relationship,” as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“They had three kids they were raising,” she added, noting that Kutcher still keeps in touch with Moore’s daughters, Rumer, 29, Scout, 27, and Tallulah Willis, 24. “It was, like, a normal life… He was younger, but he loved those kids.”

But after Kutcher split from Moore, Kunis said she found that life imitated art when it came to sparks flying in her and Kutcher’s relationship.

“I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar: No Strings Attached,” she told Maron. “We lived our movies out, where we were like, ‘Let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.’ None of us wanted tension. OK, great. We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings.”

But Kunis didn’t realize how attached she was to Kutcher, who she called “one of the most brilliant human beings I’ve met in my entire life” until he told her about someone else he was dating.

“I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she recalled. “He said something, and I was like … ‘Oh, my god. I love this man, and I have to walk away because this is not the agreement that we had. And so I’m going to speak up.’”

She said she came clean about her feelings for her former co-star, and he asked her to move in with him. “He was only single by that point for maybe a year, maybe a year and a half,” she said.

In October 2014, they welcomed daughter Wyatt. They married in July 2015 and welcomed son Dimitri in November 2016 — but Kunis has previously admitted that it wasn’t always easy going.

During another recent podcast appearance on Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Kunis recounted the early days of their relationship as they struggled to keep their romance away from the press and the public eye.

“We were crazy neurotic about keeping it a secret, probably to a massive fault where we alienated so many friends, I’m sure,” she said.

On that same podcast, Kunis opened up about her past relationship — and subsequent “horrible” breakup — with actor Macaulay Culkin, whom she dated for eight years from 2002 to 2010.

“I f—ed up,” she said, calling the breakup “horrible.”

“I was an a—hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it,” she continued. “It’s f—ed up what I did and it’s f—ed up how I did it.”

Although she didn’t go into detail about what happened, she seemed to imply that the split was her own fault.

“When I got to be single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out,’” she recalled. “‘I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being.’”

When Shepard asked if she had forgiven herself, she responded in the affirmative.

“You know, it’s been so long like I feel like enough time has gone by,” she said. “I think enough mutual friends have been like, everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down.”