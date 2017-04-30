Mick Jagger Remembers Late Girlfriend L’Wren Scott on Her Birthday

Mick Jagger remembered his late girlfriend L’Wren Scott on her birthday in a touching post. https://t.co/K621m4g0sG pic.twitter.com/iim9btaMsl — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 30, 2017

Mick Jagger is paying tribute to L’Wren Scott.

The rock singer took to Instagram over the weekend to remember his late girlfriend on the designer’s birthday.

Thinking of you on your birthday. A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on Apr 28, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

“Thinking of you on your birthday,” Jagger captioned a photo of Scott.

In the sweet image, the late designer poses while holding up a white rose and smiling at the camera.

Scott passed away three years in March 2014, after completing suicide. She had been dating the Rolling Stones frontman at the time of her death.

Jagger has uploaded a tribute post to Scott on her birthday every year since her death.

