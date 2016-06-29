Michael Phelps’ Son Boomer Robert Steals Show as Dad Advances in USA Trials

(Photo: Twitter / @DailyMail)



While his dad was in the water dominating the USA Swimming trials, a special little 7-week old named Boomer Robert was stealing the spotlight from the stands!

Michael Phelps' fiancée Nicole Johnson watched adoringly with Boomer, as the most decorated Olympian of all time focused on the 200-meter butterfly and further advanced to compete for a spot on the Olympic team.

An adorable photo of Johnson with her little love was posted on the infant's own Instagram account, saying, "Mom and I are excited to go watch dad tonight!!"

A photo posted by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jun 28, 2016 at 3:00pm PDT

Johnson later shared another sweet snap on her personal Instagram account, adding, "#Teamdaddy all day err day!! We LOVE you @m_phelps00 and we're cheering super loud for you!!"

A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@nicole.m.johnson) on Jun 28, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

As previously reported, Phelps and Johnson welcomed their first child on May 5. The happily engaged couple have been dating on-off since 2007, and he finally popped the question in February.