Michael and Nicole Phelps Share Secret Wedding Photos

Truly the happiest day of my life @m_phelps00 thank you @boonestudios for capturing this day 😘 A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:11am PDT

Now that we all know that Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson have been secretly married for the past few months, it’s time to see some photos. After the news broke out — and Johnson officially changed her Instagram profile to say “Mrs. Nichole Phelps” — the coupe has finally posted a few photos from the intimate ceremony, according to PEOPLE.

Back in June, the Olympian swimmer and his wife tied the knot at Paradise Valley, Arizona. Agent and close friend, Peter Carlisle, officiated the wedding. He normally posted photos of the Phelps family on his Instagram page, but somehow managed to keep all of this a big secret.

Nicole posted a sweet photo of her and Michael holding hands as they walked the greens. “Truly the happiest day of my life,” she captioned the post.

Michael also posted a touching photo of the two walking back down the aisle, captioning, “My best friend … I love you!!”

And, of course, what would any trip — wedding or not — be without a few family sightseeing photos.

“And the fam goes sightseeing!!” Michael captioned.

What makes the whole “secret wedding” extra special is that Nicole Phelps was daring enough to post a photo of her family the night of the wedding! But everyone had changed out of their wedding attire and she simply captioned it, “Such a memorable night with my lil fambam.”

We would certainly say so!