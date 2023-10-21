Meryl Streep and Husband Reveal Separation After 45 Years of Marriage

Meryl Streep has been married to Don Gummer for 45 years, but they live apart. It's been over six years since the Oscar-winner, 74, and the celebrated sculptor, 76, separated. A spokesperson for Streep told Page Six Friday, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

In a surprise development, the actress arrived at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 today wearing her wedding band. However, they were last spotted together at the Oscars in 2018.

In Salisbury, Connecticut, the couple raised four children: singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30. Additionally, they have five grandchildren. Henry, their son, has two children with his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker. Mamie has two children with her husband, Mehar Sethi.

While Grace recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, record producer Mark Ronson, Louisa is known for her starring role in HBO's The Gilded Age. In addition to their Connecticut farm, the pair shared a loft in Tribeca, New York City, for nearly five years until they sold it for $15.8 million in January 2020. Streep then bought a house in Pasadena, California, for $4 million in July 2020.

Initially introduced to each other by her brother Harry, Meryl Streep and Gummer first met around 1978. At that point, she was grieving the loss of her late boyfriend, star of "Deer Hunter" John Cazale, who had passed away that year from lung cancer. Gummer and Streep married that same year and have remained private about their relationship ever since.

In 2002, Streep told Vogue that among the secrets to her long marriage were " goodwill and willingness to bend – and to shut up every once in a while." She added, "There's no road map on how to raise a family: It's always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life."

In 2017, after accepting the Best Actress award for The Iron Lady, the actress made an uncommon public comment about her husband. She began her speech by saying, "First, I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with music. "I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives you've given me."