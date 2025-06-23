‘Melrose Place’ Star Ends Marriage After 18 Years

Courtney Thorne-Smith is calling it quits on her 18-year marriage to Roger Fishman.

The Melrose Place alum, 57, filed for divorce on Tuesday, nearly four years after she says she and Rogers split in September 2021, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The documents were submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court without an attorney, and Thorne-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. In the documents, the Ally McBeal star filed for joint custody of the former couple’s 17-year-old son, Jacob Emerson, and requested the court to terminate her and Fishman’s rights to spousal support.

Photo Credit: Paul Mounce/Corbis via Getty Images

Thorne-Smith and Fishman, a talent agent, tied the knot “at her home in a small, private ceremony” on New Year’s Day in 2007. They welcomed their son the following year in January 2008.

Her marriage to Fishman was the actress’ second. Thorne-Smith was previously married to geneticist Andrew Conrad. The former couple married in June 2000 and split months later in January 2001. Thorne-Smith also previously dated her Melrose Place co-star Andrew Shue in the early 1990s. The pair, who starred as Alison Parker and Billy Campbell on the Fox show, began dating shortly after the series premiered in 1992, Thorne-Smith later recalling to PEOPLE how she was charmed by Shue during filming.

“The scene that I remember that we talked about that was so much fun was him dancing,” she said. “When he’s dancing — you can actually see it in my face — how charmed I am… I was being completely charmed by Andrew in that moment. It was so adorable. So I just remember him and him coming in with this sweet, sweet energy and how much fun it was to do that with him.”

The actress later said during an August 2024 episode of her Still the Place podcast that following her and Shue’s split, their breakup was “shockingly not weird,” but “there was a little bit of time where it was tough… Our relationship, we helped carry each other through a very intense time. The show got a lot of attention. I know you had already been fairly well known, but we were dealing with a lot of, we’ll call it Fox celebrity craziness.”

Outside of Melrose Place, on which she starred from 1992 until 1997, Thorne-Smith is also well-known for her roles as Georgia Thomas on Ally McBeal and Cheryl Mabel on According to Jim. Her other credits include Two and a Half Men, Summer School, Fresh Off the Boat, and Robot Chicken, among numerous others.