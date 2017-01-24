Mel Gibson and Girlfriend Welcome Son Lars Gerard

A photo posted by (@people) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:08pm PST

Mel Gibson welcomes baby number nine!

The actor and girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross welcomed their first child together on Saturday, PEOPLE reports.

Gibson’s newborn son was named Lars Gerard Gibson and weighed 5 lbs. 5 oz. at the time of his birth.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!” a source tells PEOPLE.

Gibson, 61, and Rosalind, 26, confirmed the pregnancy back in September. The couple was last photographed together at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8.

Congrats to the happy couple!

