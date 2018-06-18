Mel B Says She’s in Love After Contentious Divorce

Mel B has a new love in her life, just seven months after finalizing her divorce from Stephen Belafonte. The America’s Got Talent host and former Spice Girls singer declared her love for a mysterious man on Instagram Thursday.

“The way he makes me laugh and smile gives me butterflies beyond belief Everything about him makes me more than happy and grateful,” the 42-year-old, whose real name is Melanie Brown, wrote alongside a heart-covered selfie. She added the hashtags, “You no who you are,” “humble,” “love him,” “true love” and “finally.”

Brown’s mysterious new man is hairdresser Gary Madatyan, who she tagged in a photo on Instagram on Wednesday. On June 11, Brown posted a photo of the two at a store together, writing, “Love hugs and kisses always.”

Madatyan repeatedly posted paparazzi photos of himself with Brown until June 4. In his last post, his caption included the hashtags “have your back always,” “my everything” and “one and only.”

On May 29, Madatyan wished her a happy birthday, referring to her as “my love.”

“I can write a book what I wish you or how much you mean to me,” he wrote. “It’s very hard to find real people in this life !!! I love you for who you are… You are my ride or die.”

However, Brown has said their relationship is strictly platonic. “No, he is her hairdresser and really good friend, no romance at all,” her manager told OK! Magazine.

Madatyan also told The Sun in October 2017 they are just friends, although they were reportedly seen “kissing” after the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

“We both love each other deeply,” Madatyan told The Sun. “She doesn’t have a man in her life at the moment, she is single and very happy being on her own, she’s still turning a lot of heads! She still has an incredible career and has achieved a lot, I admire how positive and strong she is, how driven she is, she’s super woman!”

Brown and her second husband, Stephen Belafonte, finalized their divorce in December. However, their back-and-forth court battles continued into this month, with Brown successfully getting a temporary restraining order against Belafonte until their next court hearing. Belafonte called many of the claims in her filings lies. The couple were married for 10 years before the divorce was finalized.

Brown was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000. She has three daughters, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 19; Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 11; and Madison Brown Belafonte, 6.