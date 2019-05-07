Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fans Are Guessing the Baby’s Name, and It’s Getting Interesting

Baby Sussex is finally here, and fans are eager for more information. Prince Harry confirmed to Sky News that Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning. He did not share the child’s name with the public yet, but is expected to in the coming days.

Prince Harry, 34, said in his announcement that the baby weighs 7 pounds and 3 ounces. The Duke of Sussex added that fatherhood was “the most amazing experience” he’d had thus far. He and Markle are expected to make their debut as a family of three on Wednesday, according to PEOPLE. It’s believed that they’ll announce the child’s name then, but in the meantime, speculation is rife about what they’ve chosen to call him. Bookies in the United Kingdom have Arthur as the top pick, with James not far behind. Philip and Albert are also thought to be options for Baby Sussex’s name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. https://t.co/SheYRzOhtt — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 6, 2019

Arthur is a royal family tradition, PEOPLE noted. Prince Wiliam, Prince Charles and Prince Louis have it as a middle name. It was also Queen Victoria’s third son’s name.

Royal fanatics aren’t just placing bets with bookies, however. Many have shared their royal baby name predictions on Twitter, and they range from traditional to the unexpected.

“If #BabySussex is a boy, my guess for his name is Albert Henry Philip,” one Twitter user speculated.

Ivy is still the most likely name according to the bookies but James is now the most-backed boy’s name (it was Arthur yesterday), and there has (rightly) been some recent movement towards Alexander #royalbabywatch pic.twitter.com/DZV974VIr4 — Alex Selby-Boothroyd (@AlexSelbyB) May 6, 2019

“My royal baby name guess is Henry. They all stick to the same 10 names,” another tweeted.

Lots of talk on James being the baby’s name. I’d be surprised. Can’t see Harry opening himself up to any James Hewitt chatter. — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) May 6, 2019

“Harry and Meghan very smartly waiting to find out who ends up on the Iron Throne before picking a name. Shrewd. I like that,” a third wrote on the platform.

Lots of talk on James being the baby’s name. I’d be surprised. Can’t see Harry opening himself up to any James Hewitt chatter. — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) May 6, 2019

“CNN reporting that Meghan and Harry have named their baby Teebeeay (or TBA) which is the lamest baby name I’ve ever heard. They should really change that at some point,” another joked.

Lots of talk on James being the baby’s name. I’d be surprised. Can’t see Harry opening himself up to any James Hewitt chatter. — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) May 6, 2019

It appears a big reason Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t announced their child’s name, aside from their desire for privacy as they enjoy their first moments as new parents, is due largely in part to the fact that they haven’t decided on one yet. On Monday, Prince Harry said they were “still thinking about names.”

“The baby’s a little bit overdue, so we’ve had a little time to think about it. That’s the next bit,” he said.

It’s unclear if the couple had chosen a name and reconsidered, or just never pinned on down. Regardless, fans will have confirmation soon.