Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Big Change to Their Website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly made a significant change to their website, Archewell.com. As PureWow reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a new photo of themselves to the homepage of their website. The new photo in question was taken when the pair attended the One Young World summit in September.

The new photo features Markle, dressed in a stunning red outfit, flashing a bright smile as Harry, donning a snazzy suit, looks on. As PureWow noted, the pair's photo was taken when they attended the One Young World summit at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, England. The snap was taken by photographer Misan Harriman, who also took the official photograph that the couple released for their daughter Lilibet's first birthday. This new photo is now featured right on the Archwell homepage. It sits alongside a quote from the pair, which reads, "Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world."

Markle and Harry's new photo was taken while they were in the midst of attending several engagements across the pond. While they were in the United Kingdom, Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died. Naturally, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their stay in order to pay their respects to the late monarch and lend their support to the British royal family. Since then, the pair have returned back to the United States, where they have been hard at work on various projects that fall under their Archewell umbrella.

Following their trip, Markle spoke with Variety about a wide array of topics. The conversation, of course, touched upon the Queen's passing, and Markle opened up about how this period of time has been for her and her own family. She explained, "There's been such an outpouring of love and support. I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time." The former actor continued to reflect on Elizabeth's legacy and shared her "gratitude" for having been able to get to know her.

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," she added. "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband.'"