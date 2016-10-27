Megan Fox Shares First Photo of Her New Baby Boy

(Photo: Twitter / @InStyle)

Megan Fox has shared the first photo of her third child with Brian Austin Green on Instagram Wednesday, and it’s well worth the wait!

The actress took to the social media platform to introduce fans to her son Journey River Green, who was born on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles, sharing an adorable photo of herself and the infant lying side by side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A photo posted by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 26, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

The actress didn’t caption the snap, but we don’t think she needed to- the sweet photo definitely speaks for itself!

Fox and Green married in 2010, and along with little Journey, the couple shares sons Noah, 4, and Bodhi, 2. Fox revealed her pregnancy in April, and although she had filed for divorce from Green less than a year earlier, a source told E! News that the divorce wasn’t going to happen “anytime soon.”