Megan Fox Files Divorce Dismissal Nearly 3 Years After Reconciliation

It’s official. Megan Fox filed to dismiss her divorce case against husband Brian Austin Green almost three years after the pair reconciled their differences, Us Weekly reports.

The actress reportedly requested the case’s dismissal on Thursday. Fox, 32, filed for divorce from her husband in August 2015, Us reported. The couple separated while Fox was pregnant with her third child with Green. At the time, they had been together for more than a decade.

Fox and Green never explicitly said why they were considering divorce in the first place. A source told PEOPLE the pair were at odds about how to manage family and their work as actors. Fox “worked a lot” the year they decided to end their marriage, which left Green with their two sons. The family insider claimed “they had disagreements” about the arrangement on more than one occasion.

“Meghan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation,” the source told PEOPLE.

When Fox and Green initially split, sources told the outlet she was already “changing her mind a little bit” about the divorce. Similarly, insiders told E! Online the couple was in no rush to finalize the divorce. By June 2016, the couple was back together, though the divorce filing remained active in the court system.

Green opened up about the struggles of married life on a September 2017 episode of his podcast, …with Brian Austin Green. He admitted, not long after he and Fox reconciled, that a relationship “takes work and it’s not easy.”

“Marriage is hard,” he said on the podcast. “It’s work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together for a long time, it’s — you just take it day by day.”

Fox and Green have made huge strides since their 2015 divorce. The pair are set to co-star in a film together called Dakota together, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In it, Fox plays Kate, a widow and single mom reeling after her husband’s death in Afghanistan. Green plays a soldier who reunites Fox and her daughter with her deceased husband’s combat dog, Dakota.