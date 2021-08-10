Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Engaged to Actor

✖

Model Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, is engaged. Just weeks after Meadow, 22, and actor Louis Thornton-Allan confirmed they are dating, Meadow posted a video of herself wearing an engagement ring on Instagram Monday. However, Meadow walked the F9 red carpet alone on June 18.

Meadow shared a simple video of herself in a pool, laughing as she showed off the engagement ring. She was at a loss for words, simply posting four hearts in the post's caption. Thornton-Allan also shared the video on his Instagram story, adding two heart emojis and a star. He posted other photos from the desert resort the two are staying at.

The engagement news came exactly one month after Thornton-Allan posted a photo of the two looking at each other lovingly on July 9. "Best friend," he wrote in the caption, adding a purple heart emoji. Just in case fans thought they were just friends, Meadow called Thornton-Allan "my love" in a comment, reports E! News. Meadow also posted a photo of herself holding Thornton-Allan's face on her Instagram Story on July 12.

Meadow has had a busy summer so far. In June, she represented her father's family at the premiere for F9, wearing a Yves Saint Laurent black cutout gown with a bow detail and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. She also showed off a new hairstyle, going with a short black bob. In an interview with Vogue, Meadow said she was growing out her hair during the pandemic and her agents did not want her to cut it right away. However, she feels more like herself with short hair.

"I had to go back to my short hair and the darker color," she told the magazine. "Hair matters more to me than makeup. I feel more confident when my hair is cut this way and dyed, even though that's not my natural look, which is interesting. I feel more like myself with this haircut. It makes me stand out a lot more, and people comment on it."

The model also offered some advice for fans who are not as confident in their own skin. "Do what makes you feel good about yourself and try to shut out the rest," she told Vogue. "I'm not the most confident person in the world, but I have to bring myself back to that. If you keep those feelings of insecurity and not feeling confident in your head too long, it becomes so real. It's good to talk to people, especially with someone you feel comfortable talking to who understands and knows you. They will be able to recognize the things that make you happy and what you like about yourself."

Meadow is Walker's only child, and her mother is Rebecca Soteros. She lived with Soteros in Hawaii until she moved to California in 2011. Vin Diesel is Meadow's godfather. Walker died in a November 2013 car crash before completing work on Furious 7. He was 40. Since his death, Meadow has continued his legacy with the Paul Walker Foundation.