Matt Lauer in ‘Bad Shape’ Amid Divorce From Annette Roque

Disgraced Today Show anchor Matt Lauer is reportedly having a hard time adjusting to single life as his wife, Annette Roque, gets divorce proceedings underway.

Lauer has been living a quiet life in the Hamptons, trying to salvage what he can from his old life, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. The news anchor was fired from NBC‘s Today Show in November following accusations of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Now, Lauer is alone most of the time, insiders tell Entertainment Tonight. He has cut himself off from the day-to-day life he was accustomed to in Manhattan, even putting his massive apartment up for sale.

“Matt cut himself off from the life he knew in Manhattan and has remained for the most part isolated,” the source said. “He looks exhausted. Matt is finally coming to terms with the reality that his marriage is over and he is in bad shape. He feels he lost everything important in his life overnight. He is embarrassed and ashamed.”

Lauer held onto hope for his marriage following the scandalous revelations about his conduct at work. He spent weeks at home taking care of his children and trying to ingratiate himself with his wife. However, she took an extended trip home to Europe in February, signalling the end for the high-profile couple.

“There is no chance at this point they will work things out,” the source said simply. “Matt held on to the idea that Annette might eventually forgive him because she had always stuck by him but now he has no hope.”

Roque has reportedly met with attorneys to get the divorce process started.

“They are settling all the details,” the source said. “Annette’s friends don’t feel [the split] was overnight. It has been building for years. The truth has finally surfaced. They barely ever speak to each other anymore and only recently tried to constructively discuss the divorce settlement.”

The couple will have to arrange custody of their three children — Jack, 16, Romy, 14 and Thijs, 11.

“Annette is angry,” the source confided. “She feels Matt’s behavior has affected a lot of people and has embarrassed the whole family.”

However, Roque reportedly isn’t walking away empty-handed.

“Annette plans to receive a very good settlement in this divorce,” the source also claims. “She wants to make sure she and the children will always be well taken care of.”

Meanwhile, Lauer is learning to live with the highly-publicized shame of his actions.

“Matt feels terrible and regrets his behavior but his regret isn’t enough right now,” the source told ET. “It feels like all doors have closed for him.”