'Masked Singer' Winner Gets Married at Australian Vineyard — See the Photos

Bonnie Anderson is a married woman! The former Neighbours star and singer, who won The Masked Singer Australia Season 2 in 2019, tied the knot to her partner Samuel Morrison in a stunning ceremony at the Acacia Ridge Vineyard in Yarra Valley in Victoria earlier in November, the newlyweds documenting the special day on social media.

The newlyweds announced their marriage in a joint Instagram post on Monday, Nov. 27, simply writing, "Mr and Mrs Morrison." The stunning black-and-white snapshot showed the couple embracing and garnered plenty of responses. Jodi Gordon, who played Anderson's on-screen sister Elly Conway in Neighbours, commented, "Congratulations my love!!! So so beautiful xxxxx." Meanwhile, David Tanaka, the star and presenter Takaya Honda, wrote, "Congrats Bon Bon! So much love!"

For her big day, Anderson wore a sleeveless, halter-neck lace gown created by Australian designer Jason Grech, who, according to the star, "has been dressing me for over a decade for all kinds of gigs and events." Giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her gown on social media, Anderson revealed that "there was nothing quite like the process of creating my dream wedding dress together," adding that "we knew the design we wanted and sketched it together 18 months before the day and it didn't change once." Anderson said, "It was such an honour to have [Grech] ss me on my wedding day and be there with us to celebrate! Love you Jase! What an actual dream it was and so much fun doing it all together."

Amid the busy day, Morrison also shared a series of sweet snapshots with her son, Bobby. The couple welcomed the little one in December, just a few months before announcing their engagement, Anderson sharing with her followers in April, "I CANT BELIEVE IT!!! My best friend asked me to marry him!" she shared on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of the ring. "I can't wait for forever with you my love!"

After walking down the aisle and exchanging vows, the bride and groom celebrated with their guests at a reception inside a marquee on the sprawling estate, according to news.com.au. The celebrations began with a rehearsed entrance set to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," with Anderson later serenading her groom with a love song she wrote for him.

Anderson rose to fame at the age of 12 when she was crowned the first-ever winner of Australia's Got Talent in 2007. She is best known for starring as Bea Nilsson on Neighbours, the hit reality TV show for which she also sings the iconic theme song. She starred in the series from 2018 to 2021. In 2019, she won the second season of The Masked Singer Australia.