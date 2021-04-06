'The Masked Singer' Judge Nicole Scherzinger Enjoys Sunny Easter in Hawaii

✖

Several celebrities took to social media to share how they decided to spend Easter weekend, and Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thomas Evans decided to go for a hike in Hawaii to celebrate the holiday. The sweet pair both took to their social media platforms to show fans gorgeous photos from their trip, and followers are gushing in the comment sections. "Happy Easter Sunday to all! Aloha #easterhike," Evans caption the photo.

Several responded by telling the pair "Happy Easter" while others gushed over the couple. One person even suggested they do a workout video together, writing, "Time to do a joint workout video," while someone else said, "Niiiiiiiice, I'm jealous enjoy the island guys!! Happy Easter!" Another fan recalled a time when he met the former Pussycat Dolls singer on Easter, saying, "I met Nicole on Easter Sunday in Detroit back in 2007 when she was touring with the Pussycat Dolls and Christina Aguilera. She said Happy Easter to me probably 15 times. She was so incredibly sweet and kind and I'll never forget that. Been a fan since day one, but especially after that night."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Evans (@te11)

Scherzinger also took to her Instagram to share a few other photos of the couple's trip. While they celebrated the religious holiday, they were also there celebrating Evans' birthday. "Just caught the end of this beautiful rainbow!" she posted on Instagram with a photo of them on the beach, tagged with a video as well. "But even she came out to celebrate your birthday with you babe!" She ended the caption with an "I love you."

In November, the two marked their one-year anniversary together. Evans took to Instagram to write, "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light. Happy 1 year anniversary my love." The Masked Singer judge wrote back, "You are my rock. I think God or you every day. I love you so much." The sweet lovebirds met while the singer was competing on the X Factor: Celebrity and have been one of Hollywood's cutest couples ever since. The two went public with their relationship and made it official when they appeared on the red carpet together in January 2020. Throughout their relationship, neither one of them has been shy about showing their love for one another online, keeping their fans up to speed.