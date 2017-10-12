Mary-Kate Olsen Poses With Husband at ‘Nude Art’ Show in Rare Public Appearance

Mary-Kate Olsen made a rare public appearance with her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, at a Sotheby’s art auction in New York City Wednesday.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple were seen at the 2017 Take Home a Nude Art party and auction. They have been married since November 2015 after three years of dating. At 48 years old, Sarkozy is 17 years older than Olsen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sarkozy is the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. His sister-in-law is French singer Carla Bruni, who told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week that she couldn’t attend Olsen and Sarkozy’s wedding in New York.

“She’s my husband’s brother’s [wife], but I didn’t go to the wedding,” Bruni said. “They invited us, and then we couldn’t go because of a stupid reason, geographical reason, you know, we had to come over here and we couldn’t. But I mean, he seems so happy.”

Bruni did eventually meet Olsen at a cousin’s wedding. “She looked adorable and [was] very kind,” Bruni recalled, adding that Sarkozy looked “very happy” with Olsen.

“I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” Olsen said in an interview with Net-A-Porter. “But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Olsen and her twin sister Ashley starred in Full House, but gave moved on from acting to break into the fashion world. The twin sisters are the co-founders of The Row luxury fashion label. Their younger sister, Elizabeth, still works in Hollywood, recently starring in Wind River this summer and plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movies.

Sarkozy, a banker, has two children from his previous marriage to author Charlotte Bernard. They divorced in 2011.