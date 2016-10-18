Mary J. Blige’s Estranged Husband Is Asking for $129,000 a Month in Spousal Support

(Photo: Twitter / @RapUp)

Mary J. Blige’s estranged husband, Martin ‘Kendu’ Isaacs, is getting a little greedy.

He told the judge that he wants over $129,000 per month in spousal support from Blige, according to LoveBScott.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the temporary spousal support documents obtained by TMZ, he said that he thought the number was reasonable and during his 12-year marriage he got used to living a lavish lifestyle.

He stated that Mary earned around $1.5 to $5.1 million over the last two years. He knew this because he used to be her manager and knows she is currently on tour with an album about to be released.

Since she fired him, he has zero income. He also believes the prenup is bogus because he didn’t have a lawyer with him when he signed it. According to Isaacs, Blige has already cut him two checks for a total of $85,000.

Do you think he is being unreasonable in his request?