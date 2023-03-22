Marvin Gaye III and Wife Wendy Divorce After Domestic Violence Arrest

Marvin Gaye III filed for divorce from his wife, Wendy Gaye, on Wednesday. The move comes just over two months after Gaye was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at Wendy. Gaye listed the date of his domestic violence arrest as the date of separation.

Gaye, the son of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, filed divorce papers on Wednesday, reports TMZ. He listed Jan. 12 as the date of separation. This was the same day he was arrested outside their Calabasas home for allegedly physically assaulting her and a cousin during an argument inside. Gaye listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. He does not want the court to award Wendy spousal support. The couple had no children. Gaye did not list when the two married and just put "TBD" on the paperwork.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in January that sheriff's deputies were called to Gaye's home at around 8 p.m. that night to respond to a "family dispute." Gaye was allegedly arguing with Wendy and a cousin over a previous assault before Gaye pulled a gun out. He allegedly fled the scene in a sports car and was gone by the time deputies arrived.

Gaye was arrested on Jan. 14 after turning himself in. He was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond. There was also an emergency protective order issued, barring Gaye from his house and family. Wendy later filed for a restraining order against Gaye.

The judge later signed off on the restraining order, reports TMZ. In her filing, Wedny said the gun incident was not the first time Gaye had been abusive during their 12 years together. She claimed Gaye grabbed her by the neck and lifted her off the ground before he pointed a weapon at her.

Gaye is the adopted son of Marvin Gaye and Anna Gordy. His biological mother is Anna's niece Denise Gordy, who was 16 years old when he was born. Marvin Gaye also had two biological children with his second wife, the late Janis Hunter Gaye – daughter Nona Gaye and son Frankie Gaye. Marvin Gaye died in April 1984, when he was shot by his father, Marvin Gaye Sr., one day before his 45th birthday.

Before his arrest, Gaye stayed out of the public spotlight. He joined his family in suing Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke over copyright infringement, accusing them of using melodies from Marvin Gaye's "Got To Give It Up" without permission for "Blurred Lines." A judge awarded the Gaye family a $5.3 million judgment. In 2013, Gaye made headlines when he needed a kidney transplant, which was later successful after he found a donor.