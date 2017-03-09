Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby No. 2

It’s time for Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan to update their Facebook statuses!

The couple is expecting their second daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Facebook CEO announced on Thursday that they will welcome a new addition to their family this year. They are already parents to 15-month-old Maxima, who they call Max.

“Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” the 32-year-old wrote on his social network platform alongside childhood photos of himself and Chan. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy.”

MORE: Mark Zuckerberg Marks Milestone for His Daughter in a Special Way

“My next hope was that it would be a girl,” the post continues. “I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

He is overjoyed that Max will have a little sister.

“We are all better people because of the the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends,” the post said. “We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman.”

Related:

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Daughter Max

WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg Posts Video With Baby Daughter to Wish Fans Happy Chinese New Year

Mark Zuckerberg Gushes About Wife’s ‘First Time’ on Magazine Cover