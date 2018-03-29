Mark Consuelos Slams Trolls for Body-Shaming Wife Kelly Ripa

Listen up, trolls — if you come for Kelly Ripa, you’ll have Mark Consuelos to deal with.

A few days ago, the Riverdale actor used Instagram to share a shot of his wife looking straight fire while wearing a bikini in the ocean with the caption, “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…”

Because this is the internet, while many people praised Ripa and her incredible figure, others wrote that the mom of three shouldn’t be wearing a bikini at age 47.

In response, Consuelos wrote an articulate defense of his wife in the comments, explaining that he wanted to take some time before sharing his thoughts.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, not I’m not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire,” he wrote. “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now..”

And that he did, sharing a photo of himself sitting on the beach doing a little reading to get into the mind of his Riverdale character, Hiram Lodge.

“A little light beach reading for Hiram Lodge,” Consuelos joked.

The power couple recently teamed up for another epic takedown when a social media user criticized Consuelos’ height.

“He’s tall where it counts babe,” Ripa replied, while her husband added, “Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I’m dying to know.”

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 21 years and share three children together, Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15, so it’s safe to say a few internet trolls aren’t going to bother them too much.

