Mark Ballas and BC Jean Won’t Be Going on a Honeymoon Right After Their Wedding

Mark Ballas and BC Jean will be skipping their honeymoon for now and jumping right into married life.

The couple exchanged vows at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California a few days ago and will be heading back to the east coast for Mark’s Broadway role. No word on when they will be enjoying a honeymoon, but Ballas has a long end of the year ahead of him, E! News reports.

The professional dancer took a week off from performing as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway and is scheduled to return on Tuesday night. According to the show’s website, Mark is set to perform six times a week until the final performance on January 15, 2017.

At least that gives them more time to plan the perfect trip!