Marion Cotillard Announces Pregnancy, Addresses Brad Pitt Affair Rumors

Us Weekly reports that Marion Cotillard has not only announced her pregnancy, but has denied any allegations of an affair with her co-star Brad Pitt on her Instagram today.

The 40-year-old actress posted a picture of a single bird flying in the air over stars and captioned the image, “This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into.”

She continued, “I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up,” she continued. “Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.”

Cotillard has been seeing her longtime boyfriend Guillaume Canet since 2007 and share a son Marcel, 5.

She went on to emphasize, “Secondly, to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn’t distressing, And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love, Marion.”

Upon the recent news of Angelina Jolie filing for divorce, rumors were flying around earlier this week that Brad had an affair with the actress while they were filming Allied.