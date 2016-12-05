Mariah Carey’s Backup Dancer Boyfriend Breaks Silence on New Relationship

(Photo: Getty/Jeff Kravitz )

Mariah Carey is in a new relationship and the new guy says it has been a long time coming.

Her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, revealed he has been into her for a long time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve always had a thing for Mariah. I love her so much,” Tanaka gushed to E! News the Mariah’s World premiere party. “Just make sure you tune in to the show and you’ll see kind of how everything happens.”

Carey has not been single long. She split from fiance James Packer in October.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Tanaka said of reconnecting with the performer. “I do a little dance move here and there and we have a good time. It will be fun.”

The “Heartbreaker” singer was a little more close-lipped when it came to talking about their rekindled relationship, but she admitted she’s happy about the new development.

“It’s really nice, especially when you’ve worked with somebody in the past and then you get to work with them again and just see how everybody’s grown creatively and all that,” she said of the dancer.