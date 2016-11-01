Mariah Carey Settles Divorce With Nick Cannon Days Before Splitting From James Packer

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon reportedly settled their divorce days before her split from James Packer: https://t.co/vRkbbCUTbU pic.twitter.com/WfHWWxKQGL — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 1, 2016

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon settled their lengthy divorce just days before her split from fiancé James Packer, Us Weekly confirms.

The America’s Got Talent host and singer signed divorce documents before Carey and Packer left on the trip to Greece that ultimately ended their engagement.

Carey and Cannon agreed on joint custody of their 5-year-old twins. Due to a prenuptual agreement, the exes will also keep their own earnings from the six years they were married. They were married in 2008 and separated in 2014.

“They are in a great place and a real source of support for one another — plus a prime example of what coparents should be,” a source close to the parents revealed.

Meanwhile, new details continue to emerge in the pop star’s recent split from her businessman ex.