WATCH: Mariah Carey Reunites With Nick Cannon to Celebrate Halloween in a Sexy Costume

Mariah Carey went all out for Halloween – again. This year the pop diva celebrated the holiday with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, and their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, reports ET. As for her costume, she was red hot.

Carey sported a sexy and curvy, bright red devil costume. Not only was it made of hugging latex, but it featured a super slimming corset as well. She paired it with plenty of bling, from her earrings and bangles, to her sparkly horns and tiny pitchfork. And, of course, what would any devil costume be without killer black platform heels.

The 46-year-old singer wasn’t the only one that went all out for the holiday, the rest of the family dressed up as well. Little Monroe, also known as Roe, went as princess Rapunzel from Tangled. Her brother Moroccan, a.k.a. Roc rocked out in a Super Mario costume alongside his dad, Cannon, as Luigi.

The family got to spend some quality time together. Little Roc even got to get behind the turn tables with his DJ daddy later in the evening. DJ Rocky will be mixing his own jams before you know it.

This isn’t the first Halloween the family has spent together. Last year, they rented a palatial Airbnb estate in Beverly Hills, California for their event. Last year Carey’s fiancé James Packer was also in attendance, though it looks like he may have skipped this year.

What a way to celebrate the season!