Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima Are Getting a Divorce

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima are parting ways. The two have confirmed their divorce to Us Weekly.

“After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two year marriage,” the couple said in the statement. “We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter.”

According to the magazine a source had recently reported that the two were divorcing earlier this year. “It just was not working and they didn’t have enough in common,” the source said.

The couple started dating in 2012 after Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez broke off their seven-year marriage. Back in November Anthony and Lopez kissed on stage at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards and sources spilled that the kiss might have had some underlying meaning.

“It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So I have to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do,” Lopez said when the marriage came to an end.

The two have 8-year-old twins Emme and Max.