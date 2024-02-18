Mandy Moore Shares Unconventional Valentine's Day Message to Her Rockstar Husband

Mandy Moore gave her hubby a special shout-out for Valentine's Day 2024. In a lengthy Instagram post, the "Candy" singer dedicated two photos – a shot of her and her beau, and another of their two sons – for the holiday for lovers. She made sure to note that they typically don't partake in the commercialism of the day, but that their love should still be celebrated.

"You're taking a break from Instagram since you won't even see this but felt the need to highlight LOVE today because it's not Valentine's. We don't ever really partake in the holiday, which is fine because we can't have flowers (Fig will eat them and then we would have cat thrown up to contend with). Chocolates are great (especially if they're @valerieconfctns) but I don't need a specific day for permission to have them," she captioned the post in part. "I choose to celebrate you and our love and this life we have because it is worthy of that acknowledgment every day. Thanks for this deep well of love that brought these angel boys into our lives and keeps this whole thing going, @taylordawesgoldsmith. There's no one better than you. 📸 of us by the great @maxwanger, 📸 of the boys by 💓 @photobyjennajones."

The This Is Us staple has been married to Taylor Goldsmith since 2018. She first met him while separated from her first husband in 2015. Goldsmith is also a musician, he is the frontman for the folk-rock band Dawes. Their connection began courtesy of an Instagram post.

"I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," Moore told PEOPLE in 2017. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history." Their sons, August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith, were born in 2021 and 2022, respectively.