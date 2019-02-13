Mandy Moore Speaks out About Ryan Adams Divorce

(Photo: Getty / Maarten de Boer)

Mandy Moore finalized her divorce two months ago, and now she’s focusing on herself.

The actress opened up about her split from musician Ryan Adams at the This Is Us panel at the Television Critics Association tour in Beverly Hills Tuesday, revealing that she is doing “fantastic,” E! News reports.

Moore and Adams wed in 2009 and were married for nearly six years.

“It’s tough. Life is not easy,” she revealed. “I think it’s been great to be able to take all of the chapters in my life and be able to pour it into a job like this because it all helps. It’s all fuel.”

She also explained that her relationship affected her work, as she spent a lot of her time focusing on her marriage.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Moore explained. “I think I spent a good portion of the last years of my life really pouring all of my energy into my life and relationship, and now that that’s sort of not part of my life any more. It’s just not a coincidence to me that things sort of opened back up, and I’m able to focus back on myself again.”

After announcing their split in January 2015, Moore and Adams have finalized their divorce and neither is receiving spousal support.

Moore revealed that she is now able to put her energy back into her career, and her new show is one that she is very proud of.

“It was sort of a soul-crushing thing to be a part of pilot season year after year and for things not to move forward. Not to sound cheesy, but I’m a big believer that things happen for a reason,” the actress said. “I read [this] script in October of last year and was immediately like, ‘I will do whatever I can to be a part of this.’ I’m thrilled this is the one that’s moving forward and I get to be a part of this incredible cast.”