Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Peta Murgatroyd Is Trying to ‘Postpone’ Their Wedding

Everything Maks Chmerkovskiy (@maksimc) does revolves around his passion for his family and dance. He owns 10 dance studios, has been an integral part of “Dancing with the Stars” for 12 years, and recently welcomed a baby boy into the world! The ballroom star took some time out of his training schedule with Heather Morris (of Glee fame) to talk to us about his family’s immigration from the Ukraine to The Big Apple, his favourite thing about being a father, how The Rock inspired him to get back on the horse, and more! Be sure to catch Heather and Maks tearing up the dance floor on the 24th season of “DWTS,” premiering tonight! PHOTOGRAPHER: @cesarbalcazar STYLIST: @nicolevolynets GROOMER @jezzhill
A post shared by VULKAN (@vulkanmag) on
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are heading down the aisle, but one of them might be dragging their feet.
In a recent interview, Chmerkovskiy joked that his bride-to-be is trying to postpone the over-the-top event.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“In my personal life, I can’t wait for my wedding in July,” the 37-year-old dancer told Vulkan Magazine.
MORE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Dishes on Major Wedding Details With Peta Murgatroyd
“Peta keeps trying to postpone it and I’m like ‘no, I want to marry you, godd—it!’ ” he told the publication. “We have this crazy dream of getting married in a castle so we want to try and make that happen-in New York!”
It has been a dream of the Dancing With the Stars pro to get married in the Oheka Castle since he was young and now that dream is coming true. While he selected the location, he did dish that Murgatroyd has been leading the charge when it comes to the rest of the details. It’s sure to be quite the affair!
[H/T Instagram/@vulkanmag]
Related:
Watch: Maksim Chmerkovskiy ‘Happily’ Dances With Son Shai in Sweet Video
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Make Major ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announcement
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Enjoy First Date Night Since Becoming Parents