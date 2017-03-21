Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Peta Murgatroyd Is Trying to ‘Postpone’ Their Wedding

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are heading down the aisle, but one of them might be dragging their feet.

In a recent interview, Chmerkovskiy joked that his bride-to-be is trying to postpone the over-the-top event.

“In my personal life, I can’t wait for my wedding in July,” the 37-year-old dancer told Vulkan Magazine.

“Peta keeps trying to postpone it and I’m like ‘no, I want to marry you, godd—it!’ ” he told the publication. “We have this crazy dream of getting married in a castle so we want to try and make that happen-in New York!”

It has been a dream of the Dancing With the Stars pro to get married in the Oheka Castle since he was young and now that dream is coming true. While he selected the location, he did dish that Murgatroyd has been leading the charge when it comes to the rest of the details. It’s sure to be quite the affair!

