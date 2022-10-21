Major TikTok Couple Secretly Got Married in August

Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have been keeping a secret. The beloved TikTokers, known for their videos on the social media app, are married! The couple reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Clark County, Nevada back in August, five years after they first became an item.

Although neither Champa nor Pierre, real name Pierre Amaury Crespeau, have publicly announced their marriage on social media at this time, the nuptials were confirmed via a marriage license obtained by TMZ this month. Per that license, the couple tied the knot in Clark County, Nevada in August and took each other's last names. The TMZ report did not provide any further details about the couple's big day, so it remains unclear when exactly the wedding occurred and who was in attendance.

The couple said "I do" five years after they first met. Reflecting on the start of their relationship back in February, Champa and Pierre told Gayety that they were aspiring actors living in Los Angeles when they first cross paths at an audition. When Champa saw Pierre sitting across from him in the waiting room, he "texted my manager and I was like, this beautiful guy walked into the room, and I don't do you know anything about him. And he was like, send me a picture of him." Champa did as instructed, with it turning out that his manager also represented Pierre. Champa recalled, "And then my manager, our manager texted me, was like, he's my client, Pierre. I just sent him the picture; talk to him. And I was like, 'oh my God." I was so embarrassed and just wanted to die. And then I see him get up, and he came over to me, and the rest is history."

While romance was quick to spark for the two, they weren't quick to make their relationship public. Speaking with Out Traveler last year, Champa said, "for a year, we didn't post about being in a relationship at all," explaining that they spent "a very constructive year of solidifying what we want and what we expect from each other."

Chapa and Pierre rose to fame after becoming the "it" couple after launching their joint Instagram account. They later started TikTok careers and have a combined follower count of more than 25 million on the video platform. The couple also recently launched a YouTube channel that has already amassed more than 1.3 million subscribers.