Fox Weather Meteorologist Marries News Correspondent: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'

Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan have officially tied the knot! After announcing their engagement in August 2021, the NBC News correspondent and Fox Weather meteorologist married in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The couple shared news of their nuptials on Instagram, where Romo shared a sweet photo from their big day showing the grooms looking dapper in their tuxedos by Jacomino Bespoke Clothiers. He went on to reveal in the caption, "Hello, we're married so this is how we stand now." On his own account, Morgan wrote, "you're the man of my dreams. Even if I believed, at one point, those dreams would send me to hell. Here's to our forever as Mr. & Mr."

Romo and Morgan exchanged vows in front of 125 guests, with Romor telling PEOPLE of the special moment, "standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it's meant for me to find Stephen. It is something I truly never thought was possible." Morgan added, "He doesn't want to live without me. And I can't imagine living without him."

The nuptials come after the couple came out as gay while announcing their engagement in a joint Instagram posts back in August 2020, Romo sharing with his followers, "I had a secret to carry all on my own: I was gay and trying with all my heart not to be." He went on to reveal that before he met Morgan, "I thought maybe this kind of love just wasn't in the cards for me. That it was a journey I'd never take. But now I'm the happiest I've ever been." In his own post, Morgan expressed a similar sentiment, sharing that as a child, he "God to keep a 'secret' between the two of us," before later adding, "I don't want to keep this a secret any longer." While Romo told PEOPLE that there "a few relatives from both sides are not accepting of us," he said, "so many others have stepped up to show us what in the world to do. I've been embracing thankfulness for the kindness I didn't even know I needed."

Now married, the grooms are looking forward to a life together. Morgan shared, "I'm looking forward to being able to call each other husband," with Romo adding, "I'm just looking forward to building my life with Stephen. I thought I had life pretty well figured out and that there were no surprises in store [before I met him], but I'm so glad I was wrong!" The newlyweds also seem to be looking to expand their family, with Morgan revealing that he and his husband are "planning to adopt not one, but two dogs."