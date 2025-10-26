Major ‘Riverdale’ Star Reveals Engagement

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso are engaged! The Riverdale alum and YouTube personality confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE.

Mancuso, 33, proposed to Mendes, 31, on Friday, Oct. 24. It was a total surprise to the actor.

“She thought she was going to a birthday party for producing partner Rachel Matthews, but it was a surprise engagement party instead,” a source told the publication. “Rudy proposed to her in front of their family and friends.”

The celebrations continued after she said “yes.” “Around 11 p.m., they were still celebrating, so they went to Glen Powell’s tracksuit and tequila-themed birthday party,” the insider explained.

Mendes’ engagement ring is a large diamond ring on a silver band. The ring took center stage as they partied the night away at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Fans first suspected the pair were dating in November 2022, when the Do Revenge actress posted a photo on social media of Mancuso kissing her on the cheek. They officially confirmed their love, going Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2023. “Meu valentine. te amo so much,” Mendes wrote at the time alongside an image of the couple kissing.

A year later, the now-engaged couple told PEOPLE about their budding romance and how it started on the set of Música, their comedy romance film. During their initial meeting at Mendes’ screen test, sparks flew.

“We have this two-minute silent footage, because there was no audio on the day, this silent footage of us talking and interacting, and we have it all recorded so you can see that there’s this exciting energy and this giddiness,” Mendes remembered. Mancuso added, “It’s safe to say there was chemistry from the moment we met, and it certainly was visible onscreen.”

The star also expressed that he didn’t think “either of us expected it to be as intense and move as quickly as it did.” Mendes agreed, saying they “just understood things about each other that I think it’s hard for other people to understand.”

“It worked out because we were getting to know each other off-set, and we got to play out that dynamic in real-time, in front of the camera, as we got to know each other as our characters,” Mendes added. “And so there was this natural kind of charismatic chemistry.”

Mendes is a Brazilian-American actress and producer who rose to fame for her role as Veronica Lodge on the CW’s Riverdale. A graduate from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, she landed the Riverdale role shortly after her 2016 graduation. She earned a Teen Choice Award for her performance on the show in 2017.