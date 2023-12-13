Are Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Married?

Macaulay Culkin may still feel like family to most parents kids who grew up with him as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone but the actor keeps his personal life very much out of the spotlight. The former child actor has been in a relationship with Disney alum, Brenda Song. They share two sons together, born in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Their oldest son's name is Dakota, while the name of their youngest son has yet to be revealed. But with Culkin recently thrust back into the spotlight curtesy of the holiday season and his recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans have questions. Song was spotted with a ring similar to a wedding ring, and fans want to know if they've tied the knot.

Song is rocking a beautiful diamond-encrusted wishbone piece on her left hand — as well as her massive teardrop engagement ring. Attending a friend's wedding in November 2023, Vogue Magazine captured a rare snapshot of Culkin and Song in a cute embrace. The Home Alone staple, 43, hugged the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 35, from behind and kissed her head as she smiled and held his arm, showing both rings. They've reportedly been engaged for over a year. Song wore the same stack on her left ring finger while attending Culkin's star ceremony.

He dedicated his acceptance speech to his longtime love, telling her from the podium as she wipes away tears: "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me just all my purpose. You've given me family."

A secret wedding has yet to be confirmed. But if their romance is any indication, fans won't get a confirmation until years later. Either way, it's nice to see a Hollywood couple find and keep their love.