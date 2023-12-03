Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Sons Makes Public Debut at Walk of Fame Ceremony

The 'Home Alone' star was welcomed by his movie mom and introduced his second son for the first time.

Macaulay Culkin was all smiles on Friday while surrounded by family, both real and fictional, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. The Home Alone star was on hand with his wife, Brenda Song, and their two kids, Dakota, 2, and the couple's new baby boy.

Culkin's son Dakota is the one sporting the mohawk hairstyle and blue jumpsuit, while his newborn younger brother had a white sweater and blue vest. Song and Culkin welcomed their second child back in March.

(Photo: Variety)

Apart from the rare sighting of the couple's kids, members of Culkin's movie family were on hand, alongside a few members of his real extended family. A lot of attention has been given to the reunion between Culkin and his Home Alone mother Catherine O'Hara. She gave one of the speeches during the ceremony, while Natasha Lyonne took the latter speech.

"The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," O'Hara said. "It is Macaulay's perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little every boy on an extraordinary adventure."

The Russian Doll star shared the screen with Culkin on several occasions, first in the 2003 film Party Monster, which also featured Seth Green who was also on hand, and later she appeared in Adam Green's Aladdin in 2016.

(Photo: Variety)

Culkin's siblings were also on hand, Quinn and Rory Culkin, while his goddaughter Paris Jackson was also on hand for the honor. Jackson is the daughter of singer Michael Jackson, a close friend of Culkin in his younger years.

Culkin and Song decided to bring their kids out helps to sell the moment as being very special. The couple have been very private with their lives away from the spotlight. They confirmed their engagement in 2022, but the couple kept their public appearances light and their private lives wrapped up tight.

(Photo: Variety)

"We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born. He's 9 months old now. When I was working, my mom would bring him to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day," Song told The Cut in 2022. "People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester. To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."