Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Reportedly Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Disney alum Brenda Song and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. According to an Us Weekly report, Song and Culkin welcomed their second child, Carson, before Christmas 2022. The couple previously welcomed brother Dakota Song Culkin in April 2021, keeping that birth under wraps and later confirming in a short statement.

Song and Culkin were engaged in January 2022, with a source speaking with Us Weekly about their relationship. "They are and always have been very in love with each other," the source alleged. Song echoed this with her comments back in 2018 on her relationship at the time. "It's great!" she told Us Weekly. "I don't like to talk about my personal life, but everything's wonderful and I'm happy."

Culkin also talked about his relationship during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast in August 2018. "I'm gonna make some babies," Culkin said. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

Song also peeled back the curtain a bit in 2020 to celebrate Culkin's 40th birthday. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you," Song wrote on Instagram. "But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Given the reports, it is safe to say they're succeeding with their goals and are happier than ever. A celebrity romance that is thriving amid the pandemic should be reason to celebrate.

Us Weekly adds that Culkin and Song's wedding should be happening "in the next year or two." Culkin and Song are reportedly "committed to each other and are fully in it for the long haul," and "very in love with each other and have been from the beginning."