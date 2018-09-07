Source Says Ariana Grande Is ‘Devastated’ Over Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande is reportedly “devastated” by the death of her former longtime boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

“Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Grande herself has not commented on Miller’s death, but BuzzFeed reports she had to disable her Instagram comments because trolls started blaming her for his death.

Miller was found dead from an apparent overdose at his home in California at around noon Friday; he was 26 years old.

The rapper’s death came less than five months after his break-up with Grande, who has since become engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

After their split, Miller was arrested for DUI and hit and run after he crashed his 2016 Mercedes G-Wagon into a telephone pole. He fled the scene, but police said he later admitted to driving drunk when they questioned him at his home.

Miller’s fans blamed Grande on the crash, but Grande disputed that. She called their relationship “toxic.”

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” Grande wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

After news of the arrest broke, Grande tweeted, “pls take care of yourself,” which was taken as a reference to the crash.

Grande and Miller were together for two and a half years. During that time, Grande went through the hardest moment in her career, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 119 others after her May 2017 show in Manchester, England. Weeks later, Grande returned to the city for her One Love Manchester concert, which Miller also performed at. The two kissed on stage and performed “The Way” and “Dang!” together.

A month before Miller died, he released the album Swimming. In an interview with Rolling Stone around the time of the album’s release, Miller said he had no ill will towards Grande, although they had not spoken since the split.

“I’ve cared about her for a long time as a person,” Miller said. “I am genuinely happy that that’s how she moved. That’s good for her. Go, go, keep going! As she should. I’m just being real. That’s good. Now I have space for me. And that’s great too.”

