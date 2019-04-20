Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Are Reportedly ‘Constantly Arguing’ Amid College Admissions Scandal

In the weeks since the college admissions scandal broke, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been “constantly arguing” as the actress is only now “beginning to grasp” the severity of their situation, according to Us Weekly.

He 54-year-old Full House alum and her 55-year-old fashion designer husband are seemingly on “different pages,” as per sources close to the situation, noting that the two are struggling to remain a united front as their purported roles in the nationwide scandal play out in court.

Us Weekly adds that another source tells the publication how Loughlin’s inner circle is second-guessing her husband, Giannulli’s intentions.

“Everyone feels bad for her. They think the situation was something concocted by her husband,” explained the source. “Her friends don’t like him.”

Loughlin, who was recently fired from Hallmark Channel USA’s When Calls the Heart was arrested in March, along with her husband for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud after the couple paid $500,000 to secure their daughters admission into the University of Southern California. The two had their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, designated as crew team recruits, although neither teenager played the sport.

After rejecting a plea deal that included a two-year prison sentence for both Loughlin and Giannulli in the case now deemed “Operation Varsity Blues,” the pair were hit with a second charge in money laundering. The couple pleaded not guilty to the crimes earlier this week, on April 15.

A source told Us Weekly that the Full House actress and the fashion designer, who are each facing up to 40 years in prison, were trying to be frugal with the scheme.

“Lori and her husband made a calculated decision to get their daughters into USC, and bypassed donating directly to the university to save money,” the source said. “It would have cost millions of dollars to get the girls into USC if they had gone that path. Donating buildings or establishing scholarships has been the whispered norm to get kids of wealthy parents into universities, including USC.”

A legal source told PEOPLE that Loughlin is “very afraid” for her and Giannulli’s daughters’ sake, should the case head to trial.

“Lori is very concerned about what a trial will do to her daughters,” the source said. “It will undermine every accomplishment they have in the future and it will be part of their story forever.”

