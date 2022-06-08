Lori Harvey's Mom Shares Cryptic Message Following Michael B. Jordan Breakup

✖

Fans have been dying for more details on Lori Harvey's breakup with Michael B. Jordan, and on Monday, Lori's mother Marjorie Harvey seemed to give it to them. The 57-year-old wife of Steve Harvey posted a video on her Instagram Story that many fans took as a cryptic message about her daughter's breakup. If so, it sounds like a more contentious split than many previously believed.

Marjorie posted a 6-second video on her Story from actress Jennifer Lewis, which fans think is her way of weighing in on her daughter's love life. In it, Lewis said: "You sit in s- too long, it stops smelling, so come the f- out of there." Marjorie offered no additional context for this post, but it did come just days after fans learned that Lori had broken up with actor Jordan.

"You sit in s--t too long, it stops smelling," Jennifer said in the six-second clip. "So come the f--k outta there." pic.twitter.com/jKGaulASdX — Breakingtrendsnews (@Breakingtrends1) June 8, 2022

Lori and Jordan began dating in November of 2020. A source close to them told PEOPLE that "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken" and "they still love each other." They seemed to imply that Lori was the one who made the decision to end the relationship, saying: "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Still, fans have read a lot of implications in every public move of the couple and the Harvey family since then. When Lori posted several provocative selfies on Instagram, fans took that to mean that she was unbothered by the breakup. Likewise, her father Steve Harvey implied that there were sides to choose in this split. On his radio show on Monday, he said that he was "team Lori 1,000 percent."

Steve Harvey also posted a graphic on Twitter that said: "Sometimes we need to thank God for what didn't happen." Naturally, this raised some eyebrows, but he has not offered any further commentary since then. On his radio show, he added: "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."