Lori Harvey Seemingly Confirms New Romance Following Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Lori Harvey doesn't waste time. Just months after her breakup with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, the daughter of television guru Steve Harvey is now dating actor Damson Idris. The Snowfall actor was the one to make things Instagram official in honor of Harvey's 26th birthday on Jan. 13. He previously posted a snapshot of her on his Instagram Stories. In Dec. 2022, the new couple sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together. In his Instagram tribute to the influencer, he wrote: "Happy Birthday Nunu," in their first intimate shot of them embracing as he kissed Harvey's cheek. He added a red heart emoji. A second photo shows Harvey holding stacks of money in what looks to be a part of the set of Idris' NAACP Image Award-nominated drama series, captioned, "The Plug." Harvey reposted the snapshot of the two of them with several white heart emoji.

Harvey recently opened up about her dating life in a cover shoot with ESSENCE Magazine. After her breakup with Jordan, she opted to take some time off from dating. "This moment is about me," Harvey revealed in the interview. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."

She also spoke about how she's learned from her previous relationships. Before Jordan, she dated rapper Future, and allegedly dated Trey Songz, Lewis Hamilton, and was engaged to Memphis Depay. Harvey was also linked to Diddy and his son, Justin Combs, which she reportedly denied in an interview with E!.

Of her breakup with Jordan, the Fruitvale Station actor reportedly wanted to get married. Harvey reportedly was not ready, leaving Jordan heartbroken. But Harvey says she refuses to settle.