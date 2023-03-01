Michael B. Jordan Gets Ultimate Revenge on Classmate Who Teased Him in High School

Michael B. Jordan had an awkward red carpet encounter with a high school friend who "teased" him. During a recent discussion on the Undressing Room podcast, Lore'l of The Morning Hustle revealed that she and others used to crack jokes about the actor's name. "You know what's so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life," she recounted. "And to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let's start there, and he was no Michael Jordan. "And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that's the hood. We would make fun of him like, 'What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?' And now look at him!" At a recent red carpet event for Creed III, Jordan was interviewed by Lore'l, during which she referred to the fact that she and Jordan went to the same school in the past.

"We know each other. We go all the way back to Chad Science [Academy] in Newark [New Jersey]," said Lore'l, whose real name is Monica Torres. "[I was] the corny kid, right?" he replied, referencing her recent podcast chat. "I did not say that! [I was] misquoted, for sure," she replied, while Jordan added: "I heard it. I heard it. It's all good. What's up? "I said we used to make fun of the name," she said. "But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here." At the end of the interview, Lore'l remarked: "Well, you're not corny anymore," as Jordan appeared to walk away.

In the wake of her uneasy reunion with Jordan, Lore'l shared photos and video from the event, along with the caption: "I always come with receipts... Godspeed @michaelbjordan but y'all go see Creed III tho directed by my old 'pal.'" Although Lore'l claimed that her comments about Jordan had been misquoted, during the podcast, she and hosts Eva Marcille and Dominique da Diva referred to The Wire star Jordan as a "nice, corny guy" as they talked about his then relationship with model Lori Harvey. "You know what I really think deep down inside? I think that Michael B. Jordan is a nice, corny guy, and I don't mean that as a slight," Dominique said. "We all know the nice, corny guys treat you the best."