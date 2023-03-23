Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Quote Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce Comments

Tom Brady seemingly responded to Gisele Bündchen's divorce comments. The 45-year-old former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story on Thursday to post a cryptic quote from poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, 24 hours after his ex-wife shared comments to Vanity Fair about their breakup. The post was about the definition of success, but one part of the quote said to win in life, you have to "endure the betrayal of false friends."

"What is success?" Brady asks, via Emerson. "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends. To appreciate the beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or esteemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because to have lived. This is to have succeeded!"

In the Vanity Fair interview, Bündchen said she wanted the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback to be happy. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer," she said. "I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart. Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart."

Bündchen also debunked the rumor that she gave Brady an ultimatum about his football career. "Wow, people really made it about that. What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," she stated. "It's not so black and white." The 42-year-old model then added that the rumors are "the craziest thing I've ever heard" and "very hurtful" to her.

Brady and Bündchen began dating in 2007 and got married in 2009. The former couple shares two children 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady and Bündchen got divorced in October. And after 23 years of playing in the NFL, Brady announced his retirement from football in February.