Steve Harvey Reacts After Daughter Lori and Michael B. Jordan Break Up

Steve Harvey confirmed reports that his daughter Lori Harvey and actor Michael B. Jordan broke up after almost two years of dating. Although the Family Feud host said he is "1,000 percent" supporting Lori, he also wishes the Creed star the best. Lori, 25, and Jordan, 35, started dating in late 2020 and went almost everywhere together after going Instagram official in January 2021.

During Monday's episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Harvey said the two have gone their separate ways. He feels "fine" about the split, adding that he has to "take care of my family," so he is "team Lori," reports E! News.

"She's my daughter. I love her, I support her," Harvey said, before noting how difficult it is for stars to have a successful relationship with cameras flashing in front of them. "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends... I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he said. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

Jordan is "still a cool guy... from what I know," Harvey said. He predicted the two will be "fine," adding that "People break up all the time." He just hopes that his children have better relationship histories than his own. "I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late," Harvey, who has been married three times, joked.

During Jordan and Lori's relationship, Harvey wasn't shy about voicing his approval. "I like this one," Harvey said in a January 2021 episode of his radio show. "I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.'"

A source told PEOPLE on June 4 that Lori and Jorden are "both heartbroken" after the split. "They still love each other," the source said. They "had great times together and brought out the best in each other," the insider added.

Jordan and Lori celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021. They made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March. Harvey, a model and influencer, walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet solo on May 17. Rumors that the two broke up surfaced after she returned from France. Jordan's next movie is Creed III, which opens on Nov. 23, 2022.