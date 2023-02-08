Michael B. Jordan Opens up About Lori Harvey Breakup

Michael B. Jordan is focusing on his career following his split from ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey. The actor, who is currently starring and directing the upcoming Creed III, clarified that he was only "joking" about using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut during an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King.

Jordan, who made his first appearance on SNL on Jan. 28, poked fun at his dating life during his opening monologue, making reference to his split from Steve Harvey's daughter in June after more than a year of dating."Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape!" he said. "So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya."

“This is my year”: @Michaelb4jordan is reprising his starring role in @creedmovie — and making his directorial debut.



He opens up to @GayleKing about how the film “pushed” him beyond his “personal limits” — and shares how he’s giving back to his community. pic.twitter.com/kvjR7zeNdm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 8, 2023

Asked if he was actually on the dating app, Jordan clarified to King Wednesday, "I was joking, I was joking..." before adding that she should feel free to send "nice people" she knows his way. The Black Panther actor added that in the wake of his high-profile breakup, he's been "lucky enough" to dive into work.

"I'm a firm believer in that what's for you is what's for you, and coming out of that situation – not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that – is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn," he explained. "I'm in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that. This is my year. There's so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things. This is at a point in my career where there's not a lot of people telling me 'no' and everything's wide open."

Harvey previously shared similar feelings about her split from Jordan in an interview with Essence back in December. "This moment is about me," the model shared at the time. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."